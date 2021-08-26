On tonight’s AEW Dynamite FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) cut a promo about getting back in the ring one more time. Wheeler said despite dealing with nerve issues, he’s ready to get wrestle again after a freak accident occurred during a match.

Last month, Wheeler and Harwood went up against Santana and Ortiz, but the match was ended early after Wheeler cut his arm badly on a hook in the corner of the ring. Wheeler was immediately treated by the AEW medical staff at ringside.

(Note: graphic photo below) In the tweet below, Wheeler showed off how bad the cut was to his arm and what it looked like after getting it stitched up. Wheeler also noted he had loss of grip strength and loss of feeling/nerve damage from the accident.

“[July] 28th I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it open. For almost a month I’ve been dealing with loss of grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. If this is the end, we’re taking a pound of flesh with us.”

AEW has already announced FTR takes on Santana and Ortiz on next week’s Dynamite.

This FTR promo ruled. They've done such a great job navigating through the situation. I can't wait to see them back in the ring.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jMQslyD5Eh — Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) August 26, 2021