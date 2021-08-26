AEW has announced three matches for Friday’s AEW Rampage.

The finals of the AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament will take place, as Jurassic Express’s Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy face the Death Triangle’s Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. The winner of this match will face the Young Bucks at AEW All Out for the AEW Tag Team Titles inside a steel cage.

Friday’s AEW Rampage is being taped at the UMW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight immediately following AEW Dynamite. The full list of matches can be seen below:

* Jurassic Express vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament Finals)

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler (w/ Don Callis) vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian

September 1’s AEW Dynamite is the first of three shows in the NOW Arena (fka the Sears Center) next week, as a live AEW Rampage and the AEW All Out pay-per-view will follow.

Next week’s Dynamite will feature Santana and Ortiz’s rematch with FTR. This will be Cash Wheeler’s first match since the last time these two teams squared off, in which Wheeler suffered a freak injury. The accident caused an abrupt end to the match, which saw Dax Harwood hit a brainbuster for the 1-2-3.

The full lineup for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite can be seen below:

* Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Jim Ross in-ring interview with Chris Jericho

* Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF

You can see the match and segment announcements in the video below: