WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to Twitter over the weekend to show off her new look. She posted pictures of her shorter hair and stated that her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, loved the new hairdo.

As reported earlier, Nikki has teased making an appearance at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Nikki and her sister, Brie, were last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 37.

In a recent interview, the Bellas said they are hoping to return to a WWE ring at some point in the near future. Nikki mentioned this past June that she’s training for a return to the ring.

“For me, I’m definitely starting that preparation,” Nikki said. “I want to train hard for it. When we come back, I want to change my style in the ring a little bit. I want to make a statement.”

Bella and Chigvintsev had their first child last August.

You can see pictures of Nikki’s new look below: