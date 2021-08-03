On Monday, Wrestling Inc. and Fightful exclusively reported that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was no longer with WWE. Included in the report was that Flair requested his release and was soon granted it.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Flair specifically messaged McMahon about Charlotte’s booking. Meltzer noted that it was McMahon’s decision to let Ric Flair go from WWE. Wrestling Inc. heard that it was Flair who requested the release. A report from Fightful also noted that Flair asked for his release after he contacted Vince McMahon to express his frustration over creative booking decisions.

TMZ reports that the split has been in the works for awhile.

The wrestling world soon reacted to the news including long-time friend and rival Sting.

Flair last appeared on WWE TV on the Feb. 22 episode of RAW as part of the conclusion of the Charlotte – Lacey Evans storyline. Flair is set to appear on “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” on the Circle network later this week.

