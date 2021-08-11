RAW superstar Riddle recently sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling where he discussed his RAW promo segment with John Cena last month. He revealed Cena’s first reaction to him as well as Randy Orton’s comments after the segment.

“John Cena is pretty cool. Originally, when we first met, we didn’t see eye to eye,” Riddle noted. “He didn’t really understand what a bro was, but now he gets it. We’re bros. After John did that little promo with me on the mic, we bro’d off to each other, Randy hit me up, and he goes, ‘I don’t know if you know this kid, but John Cena just gave you the rub.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know what the rub is Randy.

“Randy talks to me like I don’t know what wrestling is sometimes, and I have to be like, ‘Randy, I’ve wrestled on the indies. I’ve been in WWE a couple of years, not at your level, for sure, but I know what I’m doing. I know what the rub is. I know what Cena did. We’re cool. I got this,’ but I was very excited about that. John doesn’t have to and didn’t have to do that, and he went out of his way to make it part of the show and we did it. So made me happy and then we even tagged together later that night on the darker part of the show, where it was off camera. It was a lot of fun.”

Cena was most recently seen in a post-RAW segment this past Monday, bringing Orton and Riddle back together.

Riddle recently met WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam this year, and he has expressed interest in working with him. Riddle discussed the idea of him and RVD as a tag team.

“I think that tag team could have worked, definitely. Me and Rob Van Dam, we’re two stallions,” Riddle said. “A team makes sense, but I noticed that with my teams, my success usually relies on how different we are. My first tag in WWE was with Pete Dunne in ‘BroserWeights’. Pete’s way different than me, and even with Randy right now, which we’re having great success, but on camera, we are complete opposite people because he’s very serious. He lights people on fire. I ride a scooter and kick my flip flops off.

“Two different people on camera but off camera, in the locker room, we connect. We’re cool. We get it. I feel like even though Rob Van Dam’s the man and I would love to be part of any team with him, I think for success, teams like me Pete and me and Randy, for some reason, work better. I feel like so many teams are two people that are very alike. When you get a team where the two people are opposites, even though they’re working together, it’s refreshing for the audience.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.