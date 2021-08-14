The topic of former UFC Champion Conor McGregor in WWE has been on the minds for many fans and talent for quite some time. McGregor has created buzz in his fights not just for his skill in the octagon but his pro wrestling style press conferences pre-fight and post-fight.

Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch narrated a UFC promo for McGregor’s last fight. Riddle recently discussed that topic with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling and gave his take on if McGregor could be a good fit in WWE.

“He is very small. He fought welterweight once, but he’s Conor McGregor,” Riddle stated. “The guy puts butts in seats. The guy has a mouth on him. I don’t know if he would pass the PG WWE code. He could do his best. At the end of the day, it’s just like Jake Paul or any of them, I don’t know how they’re doing it, but they get people talking. They’re controversial. They make money with fights and drama. Connor does great at that. Jake does great at that. Honestly, in the world I’m in, I try to do the best I can with it. Do I think he’d be a good fit for WWE?

“If he’s willing to do the work, and work hard and put his time in, yes, just like Ronda [Rousey] was good, just like I’m good, but if you think you’re gonna come in and just like collect a payday, which would probably happen, it’d be more like a Cain [Velasquez] situation or another situation where a guy comes in, even if he did have the skill and could go but only comes in for a show or two. But I think it’d be great for business. Conor’s good. He’s marketable and everything else, but do I see it happening? It’s WWE, right, anything can happen.”

