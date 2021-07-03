Becky Lynch narrated a video trailer to hype UFC 264 featuring Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III on July 10.

Over the years, Lynch and McGregor have supported each other through chats on social media, or more recently, Lynch promoting one of McGregor’s charity shirts.

“Some are born to take the middle path — the safe stretch of road,” Lynch said in the video below. “But us warriors are born with something in us. The light and the dark. The fire and the ice. The good and the bad takes us down a different path. A path to glory that threatens to destroy us. For each battle is not fought on the canvas, but in the arena of the mind where there’s a fine line between genius and madness.

“Loved for the enemies slain. Loathed for the destruction left behind. For the most notorious, it’s not where the journey takes them, but when the journey ends. So, go forth, brother, and let the battle begin.”

McGregor defeated Poirier via TKO (punches) at UFC 178 in 2014, then lost to his rival via TKO (punches) at UFC 257 back in January. UFC 264 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As for Lynch, she was seen backstage at last month’s WWE Hell in a Cell, as well as the WWE PC to get ready for her return. Earlier this week, Lynch and Seth Rollins were married.