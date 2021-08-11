September’s Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor XVIII, is being relocated.

The official ROH Twitter account announced today that they are moving 2021’s Death Before Dishonor out of the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida to a location to be named later.

“Due to the recent COVID surge in Florida, ROH is moving the site of the Death by Dishonor Pay Per View event,” Ring of Honor wrote. “Your safety, health and well-being remain our top priorities. Thank you for your continued patronage.”

This year’s Death Before Dishonor will be the 18th installment of the event. The pay-per-view only has two scheduled matches at this time, those being the finals of the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament and the ROH Pure Title bout between challenger Josh Woods and either Jonathan Gresham or Rhett Titus. Gresham is the current ROH Pure Champion, but will defend his title against Titus at the upcoming Glory By Honor event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Death Before Dishonor is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2021.

You can see ROH’s announcement tweet below: