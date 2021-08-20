Following the WWE Tryouts at the Performance Center on Wednesday, Samoa Joe spoke to the media about his new role with NXT as not only a wrestler, but a member of the scouting department. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman was in attendance and asked the 42-year-old if he has been keeping tabs on Karrion Kross’ appearances on Monday Night RAW.

“Of course, why wouldn’t I?” Joe said. “It’s on Monday night, in the comfort of my home, why wouldn’t I? I always keep track of stuff and obviously he was having some troubles and some cracks in the armor. I’m going to exploit those on Sunday and have a new NXT Champion. It all works out very well for me, I’ve kept the breast of it, he’s doing terrible [on RAW].”

Kross debuted on RAW in lackluster fashion, losing his first match on the main roster to Jeff Hardy in quick fashion. WWE had plans to have Kross lose again the following week, but was nixed due to Hardy having to take time off due to testing positive for COVID-19. Kross has since had three wins and two losses on the main roster, while he has been booked as a dominant undefeated force in NXT.

Joe continued to talk about many fans being disappointed by Kross’ lackluster run on the main roster.

“Man, I hope they feel better,” Joe responded sarcastically. “Those fans in particular, I hope you feel better.”

Kross will defend the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe this weekend at NXT TakeOver: 36 as Joe looks to become the first ever three-time NXT Champion.

You can view Joe’s full media scrum below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.