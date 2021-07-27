WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was reportedly scheduled to lose to Jeff Hardy on last night’s RAW from Kansas City.

As noted, the Hardy vs. Kross non-title rematch from the week before was scheduled to take place on last night’s RAW, but it was nixed due to Hardy being pulled from the road after a positive COVID-19 test. Kross ended up facing Keith Lee instead, and getting the win via submission.

In an update, the original plan for last night’s RAW was for Hardy to defeat Kross for the second week in a row, according to Fightful Select.

There is no word on a specific creative direction for Kross after the second straight loss to Hardy, but several members of the WWE creative team, and even more members of the roster, were said to be baffled by the idea of Kross losing once, let alone a second straight week.

It was previously reported that Kross’ first loss to Hardy led to shock within WWE, and the same went for fans and wrestlers on social media. The disappointment among fans led to a NXT segment being re-taped at last week’s tapings, as covered here.

Kross cut a post-RAW promo last night and warned Hardy that their feud is not over by a long shot. You can click here for that report, which includes news on Scarlett possibly teasing her eventual RAW arrival.

There is also no word on when Hardy will be cleared to return to action, but it looks like the feud with Kross will continue.

Kross’ feud with Samoa Joe is set to continue on tonight’s NXT episode.

