In an appearance on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, WWE star Sasha Banks talked about the rest of the card for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Banks is scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship that night, but she also took time to show other matches some love. In particular she talked about John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, and how good it is for Cena to be back in WWE.

“Well the feeling is it’s great to have someone like John Cena back,” Banks said. “What a legend. What a freakin legend. Just someone that’s lending their name to the WWE history. He’s just great. At the house shows I’m watching him and you look around and you see the fans. Little kids that have probably never seen John Cena because he’s been gone for the last five, six years. But they still know who he is and they’re still so entranced with his work and what he does.

“And Roman Reigns? He’s on a whole different level. He’s on a whole different game with having Paul Heyman and having the Bloodline by his side. He’s hungry to prove that he is the top dog in this business. So I think that match is definitely one to watch. But it’s definitely not going to be better than Bianca vs. Sasha Banks.”

In talking about other matches on the card, Banks reserved some significant praise for RAW women’s competitor Rhea Ripley. Banks made it clear she would like to tangle with Ripley somewhere down the line.

“She’s killing it,” Banks said. “She’s awesome. I hope to work with her one day. She’s an up and comer, I can’t believe how young she is. I watch her and I’m like ‘wow, she’s talented.'”

Banks also discussed her remaining goals for the rest of 2021 now that she’s returned to Smackdown. In addition to winning back the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, there’s also a ton of talent on the blue brand she’d like to get in the ring with.

“I want to become the Women’s Champion again,” Banks said. “I guess get to have all these matches that I didn’t get to have the first time around. I want to wrestle people like Liv Morgan, Zelina, Toni Storm, Teagan Nox. There is just so many women that I just haven’t been in the ring with yet. And on Smackdown, that’s the land of opportunity and I’m ready to give these girls a chance to see if they can stand up against The Boss.”

