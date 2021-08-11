WWE star Sasha Banks joined Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker to promote her upcoming SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. The bout is a rematch from the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37, and Banks believes this SummerSlam has a shot at being bigger than that show.

“I actually think that this SummerSlam might be bigger than WrestleMania,” Banks said. “It feels like it’s going to be bigger than WrestleMania. I’m counting down the days and it’s really creeping up on me. But I am so ecstatic to be back with fans. There’s nothing like their energy. So I think this crowd is going to be bigger attendance than WrestleMania, which already makes me, it’s lights a fire in my heart. But yeah, I’m really looking forward to SummerSlam on August 21. And I cannot wait to be Smackdown Women’s Champion again.”

Banks and Belair’s first match at WrestleMania was highly applauded by fans and critics alike, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Banks. She talked about what the match, which fulfilled her goal of headlining a WrestleMania, meant to her.

“To main event WrestleMania, that was my biggest, biggest, biggest dream, so big that I didn’t even think it was possible,” Banks said. “You would never think that as a woman in WWE or as a woman in general that you would be in the headline, main eventing, Wrestle Frickin Mania. To go out there and wrestle in front of a crowd when we hadn’t been in front of them for a year in a half. To get the reception we did and to deliver and kill it and to have people still talk about that match, it’s the best feeling in the world. To go home, leaving people happy and saying ‘that was the match of the night, that was the main event, male or female, period. That was just the greatest.’ That’s something we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives.”

Banks was also asked if her match with Bayley from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn remains her favorite match of her career. She revealed it was definitely in her top five, along with another match her and Bayley had just last year.

“That has to be, definitely one of my top five matches of all time,” Banks said. “Because of what I wanted to leave on the table at the time. I wanted fans to be like ‘that was the greatest women’s match of all time.’ I wanted people to talk about it, because I was being called up to the main roster. I was on the main roster for two months and I wanted to show not only WWE but the women that we can do it just like the men. No matter what, no limits to it. And it’s crazy that to this day, for that match, that’s the number one match where fans come up to me and say ‘thank you, that got me into wrestling. Thank you, now my mom wants to watch it. Thank you, now my daughter wants to be a wrestler.’ It’s just like ‘what?! I can make people feel that way from something I love and just from my work and the passion I put into it?’

“It’s so cool. It’s definitely one of my top five. But in terms of recent memory, I think Hell In A Cell with Bayley was definitely one of my favorite matches. Just because what a brutal match (it was). I was so nervous going in just because the year before, that match destroyed me. And just like, me and Bayley’s chemistry is like no other. She is someone that I trust so much in that ring that we don’t even need to talk. Definitely don’t need to talk in something so dangerous like that type of match. I know that she has me no matter what, whatever type of match we have together.”

Banks also went into her philosophy and how she approaches each match with different opponents. She says that no matter who she’s in the ring with, the goal is to have the best math that night and how she can accomplish it with her given opponent.

“There’s everything and that’s why I try to be the best,” Banks said. “I try to have skills in every single category. When I’m in the ring with someone like say Zelina or Nia Jax, I have to change up my game because that’s two different type of players that I’m going to be in the ring with. I study like nobody else. I want to have the greatest matches with every single person I’m in the ring with. I think of it as a game. ‘How can I make this the greatest match tonight, and how can this be the best match ever with the person I’m in the ring with?'”

