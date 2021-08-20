On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed SummerSlam and the two marquee men’s world title matches. Goldberg has returned to WWE and will be taking on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Waltman discussed whether or not he sees Lashley losing his title at SummerSlam.

“Definitely not Lashley,” Waltman stated. “I would keep the title on Lashley.”

“A lot of people have been saying the opposite to me,” Hausman noted. “A lot of people are worried about Lashley and think Goldberg might take it.”

“Why? To do what?” Waltman questioned. “Do they have someone else in mind for Goldberg to drop it to? He’s gonna get mainstream buzz regardless whether he wins the title or not. Sometimes he has to come through. Regardless, I enjoyed that segment they did. People like Bill still, and people complain and say he shouldn’t be there, whatever, but a lot of people REALLY like Goldberg and those people count too. I think there should be enough toys in the toy box for everyone to be able to play with something.”

John Cena also made his WWE return this summer and will be taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Waltman commented on that likelihood of Cena beating Reigns.

“I do not see that,” Waltman stated. “That would not be good either.”

If Goldberg were to lose, it would leave an opening for Goldberg to take on a younger talent in WWE. Waltman brought up a match that could do good business based on their past interactions.

“I can see business being done between Goldberg and Riddle,” Waltman said. “It would be great. It legitimately would be great. It’d be good business. I understand his (Goldberg’s) BJJ background, but it didn’t work out too good for him when he tried to throw some of that into the match. I just don’t think people want to f**king see it from him. The criticisms that Riddle’s always had for Goldberg is the sh*t that people like Goldberg for. They don’t want to see Goldberg do anything more than a Jackhammer, a spear and a couple other things he does.”

