On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and co-host, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor, Nick Hausman discussed the latest news of the week. Bray Wyatt’s WWE release shocked many fans, and Waltman made a suggestion in regards to the news.

“I don’t know man. There must be more to the story than anyone knows,” Waltman stated. “It doesn’t have to be, but it seems there might be because it doesn’t make any sense. I mean, I guess maybe if you’re strictly looking at it from the accounting books, profits and losses, ‘Okay, let’s get rid of anyone with a big fat downside guarantee.’ You’re really testing the goodwill of the people that support the product. I wasn’t around enough, so it’s hard for me. Obviously, he’s brilliant. On a personal level, I could tell you, he’s a great guy. People say that about a lot of people, and there’s a lot of great guys, great women out there. It’s weird.”

Wyatt’s release comes as WWE have released many other big names over the past couple of months like Braun Strowman, Lana and the former Aleister Black. Hausman asked Waltman if he has any insight into WWE releasing big names recently.

“I don’t. It’s speculation,” Waltman admitted. “People will say, ‘Oh, they’re just flooding the market with talent so AEW will have this huge payroll.’ It doesn’t make any sense.”

Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported Ric Flair’s departure from WWE. WWE later made the announcement official, and Waltman commented on that recent WWE release as well..

“He’s Ric Flair. He’s greatest of all time,” Waltman said. “He’s valuable to anyone.”

