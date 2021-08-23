On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Andy Malnoske spoke with ECW Original Tommy Dreamer at ECPW Slam Fest ’21. ECW had a peak of a few years, but wrestling fans will still chant ECW and still carry with them memories of that time, and Dreamer commented on what that means to him.

“I’m still proud that in 2021, I’m still relevant and no matter where I go out, people chant for my body of work,” Dreamer said. “And when they chant for ECW, it’s me saying, every bone that I broke, every drop of blood, every sweat that poured out of my body was worth it because fans, ECW’s gone 20 years, and they still love and remember it. When they post stuff on the WWE Network or YouTube and social media, people are like, ‘Hey, you remember this?’ Just this week, 25 years ago, Taz suplexed me off the stage, and I see that my hair is a lot better than it currently is, I’m about 20 pounds lighter and it was a great time in my life.”

Dreamer is the owner and promoter of House of Hardcore and is mainly known for wrestling in the hardcore / deathmatch style. Nick Gage has brought the topic of deathmatch wrestling in the mainstream as of late through his Dark Side of the Ring episode, his breakout on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho and his GCW Title match against Matt Cardona. Dreamer commented on deathmatch wrestling and the state it is in now.

“There’s definitely a genre and a fanbase for deathmatch wrestling,” Dreamer stated. “I look back at some of the things that I’ve done. I’d be a hypocrite if I said, ‘I hate deathmatch wrestling,’ because the guys go out there and entertain in the way that they do, and people would make fun of me for stuff that I would do back in the day. I just hope that wrestlers are smarter. Back in the day, we didn’t have blood tests.

“Wrestlers need to do that when they’re doing those type of matches because there is an inherent risk to it where I’m 50 years old now, and I wouldn’t do the things I did. You learn when you’re older, but if people are tested and they’re they’re willing to do that, that’s awesome. My hat’s off to them. I have nothing but respect for them.”

