AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was on commentary at WCW’s Bash of the Beach 1996 when Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash changed the face of pro wrestling.

However, Schiavone believes CM Punk’s AEW debut on Friday night ranks as “the greatest night in the history of our sport.”

After Rampage went off the air, Schiavone tweeted:

I have been asked many times: Hey Schiavone, what is the greatest night in the history of our great sport? My answer: This! #CMPunk #AEW

It should be noted that Schiavone has a reputation for his over-the-top announcing style, proclaiming many WCW Nitro broadcasts to be “the greatest” or “most explosive” telecast “in the history of our sport.”

Schiavone admitted in several interviews that he tried to cut down on his hyperbolic announcing style in his final few years with WCW.

As noted, Punk vs. Darby Allin is now official for AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Punk’s last pro wrestling match happened more than seven years ago, at the 2014 Royal Rumble.