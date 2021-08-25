On AEW Dark, two trios matches were added to tomorrow night’s Dynamite in Milwaukee. The team of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin will take on the team of Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake of The Wingmen.

The other trios match will feature QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo of The Factory go up against Austin, Billy and Colten Gunn of The Gunn Club. Paul Wight will be a special guest commentator for the match.

He and Marshall are set to face off at All Out. The match will also be Austin’s first match since his injury sustained after a match against Anthony Ogogo on the May 13 edition of Dynamite.

Also announced for Dynamite is a Chris Jericho segment where Jericho will address his future. Jericho lost to MJF in his final labour and said after the match he had some soul searching to do.

Below is the updated card for Dynamite:

– CM Punk will appear

– Chris Jericho addresses his future

– Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake)

– The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) vs. Gunn Club (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn)

– Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson

– Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet

– Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

– AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament: Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)