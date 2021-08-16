On Sunday, AEW star Darby Allin shared a video of a fan, an old woman, who proudly showed off a tattoo dedicated to him.

From the video, it appears the old woman has the text “Darby” imprinted on one side of her neck and “Allin” on the other. Besides the text, the lady also has a portrait of Allin on her throat to tie the entire tattoo together.

Allin shot the video himself and gave the fan a “rock on” gesture at the end of it. He wrote the caption, “Wild tattoo” and posted the clip via Twitter.

As reported earlier, Allin is the current odds-on favorite to be CM Punk’s first opponent in AEW. On the debut episode of Rampage, AEW once again aired the Allin promo where he spoke about wanting to face the “Best in the World” — fueling rumors that Allin will likely be Punk’s first opponent in AEW.

It is possible that Punk confronts Allin on next week’s Rampage to set up a match at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5.

You can see the video of Allin’s superfan below: