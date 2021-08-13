Brian Myers will now challenge either Kenny Omega or Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship at Emergence on Friday, August 20. Myers secured his shot at the title by winning the #1 Contenders Battle Royal on tonight’s broadcast.
While Moose and Chris Sabin were renewing their hostilities towards one another, Myers tip-toed behind them, sending them both over the top rope for the victory.
As announced last night on AEW Dynamite, Omega will defend his Impact World Championship against Cage on the premiere episode of Rampage tomorrow night on TNT. Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made it clear in a statement that regardless if Omega retains or Cage inherits the title, the winner will be obligated to defend it next Friday.
“Kenny Omega is scheduled to defend the IMPACT World Title at Emergence on Friday, August 20, against a No.1 contender to be decided on Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! If Christian Cage leaves Rampage as champion, he will inherit the obligation to defend the title on August 20 at Emergence in Nashville,” D’Amore noted in a recent statement.
Both Omega and Cage had some choice words to say before their matchup tomorrow. Their full statements are available below.
Omega’s most recent title defense was at Slammiversary, where he conquered Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification Match.
Also, recently announced, the powerhouse newcomer Steve Maclin will face Petey Williams.
Below is the updated card for Emergence:
Impact World Championship:
Kenny Omega/Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers
X-Division Championship:
Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something
Impact World Tag Team Championship:
The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams
Emergence will be available exclusively on Friday, August 20, on Impact Plus.
.@Myers_Wrestling is NUMBER ONE CONTENDER! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/V9xYQ0VmTj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021
#IMPACTonAXSTV is NOW ahead of a HISTORIC IMPACT World Championship match TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/TBdl1DxGr2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021
We'll be hearing from both @KennyOmegamanX and @Christian4Peeps TONIGHT on IMPACT ahead of their historic IMPACT World Championship match on TOMORROW's #AEWRampage World Premiere! #BTIonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ajF6edLXq4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2021
.@KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis believe there is a campaign of SABOTAGE against them ahead of TOMORROW's #AEWRampage IMPACT World Championship match. #IMPACTonAXSTV @AEW pic.twitter.com/HvXTkYr9io
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021
.@Christian4Peeps's roots in IMPACT run deep and he plans to dethrone Kenny Omega TOMORROW on #AEWRampage! #IMPACTonAXSTV @AEW @alexmarvez pic.twitter.com/NWUYhbumsS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021
.@tonyschiavone24, @JRsBBQ, @TheSamiCallihan, @The_Ace_Austin, @DeonnaPurrazzo and more preview TOMORROW's HUGE IMPACT World Championship match between @KennyOmegamanX and @Christian4Peeps! #IMPACTonAXSTV @AEW pic.twitter.com/E6KZwWTijB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021
BREAKING: @SteveMaclin will face @iPeteyWilliams on August 20 at #Emergence!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/bUNCPrnatb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021