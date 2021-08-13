Brian Myers will now challenge either Kenny Omega or Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship at Emergence on Friday, August 20. Myers secured his shot at the title by winning the #1 Contenders Battle Royal on tonight’s broadcast.

While Moose and Chris Sabin were renewing their hostilities towards one another, Myers tip-toed behind them, sending them both over the top rope for the victory.

As announced last night on AEW Dynamite, Omega will defend his Impact World Championship against Cage on the premiere episode of Rampage tomorrow night on TNT. Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made it clear in a statement that regardless if Omega retains or Cage inherits the title, the winner will be obligated to defend it next Friday.

“Kenny Omega is scheduled to defend the IMPACT World Title at Emergence on Friday, August 20, against a No.1 contender to be decided on Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! If Christian Cage leaves Rampage as champion, he will inherit the obligation to defend the title on August 20 at Emergence in Nashville,” D’Amore noted in a recent statement.

Both Omega and Cage had some choice words to say before their matchup tomorrow. Their full statements are available below.

Omega’s most recent title defense was at Slammiversary, where he conquered Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification Match.

Also, recently announced, the powerhouse newcomer Steve Maclin will face Petey Williams.

Below is the updated card for Emergence:

Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega/Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

Emergence will be available exclusively on Friday, August 20, on Impact Plus.

#IMPACTonAXSTV is NOW ahead of a HISTORIC IMPACT World Championship match TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/TBdl1DxGr2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021