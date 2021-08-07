Kyle O’Reilly commented earlier today on last night’s NXT releases after a total of 12 Superstars and one referee were cut from the company.

“The word of the day is ‘Bummer,’ O’Reilly wrote. “It was a bummer to see my friends lose their jobs but I take solace in knowing they will all end up OK and doing great things. Still though, major bummer.”

Bobby Fish was among the names released, who was closely connected to O’Reilly as a tag partner and a member of Undisputed Era.

A handful of other NXT stars also have reacted to the releases, which you can see here. Even a couple AEW stars, including Chris Jericho, have since commented.

O’Reilly is scheduled to have a face-to-face segment with Adam Cole (mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal) on this Tuesday’s NXT. It’s expected an announcement will be made about the two Superstars meeting in the ring at TakeOver 36 on August 22.