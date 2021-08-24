WWE has released HQ video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As noted, the SummerSlam main event saw Cena take a loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar made his surprise return after the match and confronted Reigns while a shocked Paul Heyman looked on. The post-show dark segment, originally revealed via fan footage, saw Lesnar grab Cena and leave him laying after a few German suplexes and a F5.

WWE has since released HQ video of Lesnar attacking Cena, which you can see below. The video shows Lesnar grabbing Cena for a German suplex before yelling out to the crowd. Lesnar then scooped Cena and put him back down with a F5. Lesnar laughed at Cena and then made his exit as fans cheered him on. Lesnar actually delivered one more German suplex to Cena, but WWE did not include that in their clip.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the post-SummerSlam video of Cena and Lesnar: