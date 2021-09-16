Adam Cole made his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Dynamite against Frankie Kazarian. Cole picked up the pinfall victory after hitting panama sunrise and then finished off Kazarian with the last shot.

Post-match, Cole called out Christian Cage and Jurassic Express, challenging them to a six-man tag match at next Friday’s Rampage where he’ll team up with The Young Bucks.

As noted, Cole made his first appearance with AEW earlier this month at All Out after becoming a free agent at the end of last month. Since coming to AEW, he has signed aligned himself with his old friends in The Elite.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below are highlights from the match: