At the close of AEW All Out, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made their AEW debuts. Danielson made the save for Christian Cage and Jurassic Express after Cole joined The Elite in beating them down.

Danielson addressed the crowd after and expressed his excitement for AEW in the post-show media scrum. Danielson came out to the song “Born for Greatness” by Elliot Taylor instead of his iconic pre-WWE theme “The Final Countdown” by Europe.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW did attempt to get “The Final Countdown” for Danielson. However, the rights to the song were reportedly too costly for AEW.

Danielson initially came out to his WWE theme, “Flight of the Valkyries” by Wilhelm Richard Wagner before the theme transitioned into “Born for Greatness”. Danielson has not yet been announced for either this week’s Dynamite or Rampage so far.

