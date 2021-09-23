During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, the company’s Chief Branding Officer, Brandi Rhodes, made her return to AEW television. She accompanied Arn Anderson and Cody, her husband, as he entered the arena to compete against Malakai Black.

This is the first time Brandi has been seen on AEW TV since the storyline with Shaquille O’ Neil and Jade Cargill last December. At that time, it was announced that she and Cody were expecting their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels.

During the match between Cody and Malakai, Brandi entered the ring and got face to face with Malakai Black. She then stuck her middle fingers in his face, causing Malakai to laugh maniacally.

Despite the Rhodes family’s best efforts, Malakai emerged victorious in the match after spraying Cody in the face with black mist.

There is no word yet on when Brandi will be returning to in-ring action, but we will keep you updated. Brandi and Cody’s new reality show, Rhodes to the Top, premieres next Wednesday, September 29. It will air after AEW Dynamite concludes.

You can see Brandi’s return in the tweets below: