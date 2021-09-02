As noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier tonight that the PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo match at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view has been postponed to a future episode of AEW Rampage.

Khan noted that the match was postponed due to travel issues.

Although AEW has yet to make an official announcement, Andrade is teasing via Twitter that he will face a mystery opponent on Sunday. This has led to fans speculating on his opponent, bringing up names such as Daniel Bryan, Buddy Murphy, Adam Cole and Braun Strowman.

As reported earlier, the likes of Strowman, Murphy and Cole are all officially free agents and free to appear for AEW or another promotion.

It was also reported earlier this week that a big name is expected to make his AEW debut (Spoiler) Sunday at the NOW Arena in Chicago.

You can see Andrade’s tweets below: