This past week’s Monday Night RAW main event saw a three-way match between WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match was made after Lashley ran in and forced a DQ during The Bloodline (Reigns & The Usos) vs. New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) match. This change was reportedly made on the day of the show.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that The Bloodline vs. New Day six-man tag match was the originally planned main event. However, the Big E, Reigns, Lashley three-way match was done on the Augusta, GA and North Charleston, SC live events, and those matches received enough rave reviews that Vince McMahon changed that match to the main event and the six-man tag to the opener to set up the match.

The goal for the change was to push ratings. The move proved to be a ratings success as RAW was up in both total viewership and in the 18-49 demo.

Reigns picked up the pinfall on Lashley in the match, and he is set to take on Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match this Sunday. As of right now, Big E and Lashley do not have a match at Extreme Rules.

Make sure to tune into Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of Extreme Rules starting at 7 PM ET.