In an interview with the New York Daily News, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talked about her recent heel turn at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. Lynch explained her turn, saying that she didn’t do anything that would surprise anybody that knows her character.

“I’ve just come back and now I feel like suddenly there’s this conversation that I’m not doing things the right way, but I don’t know what anybody expects me to do,” Lynch said. “Do you want me to come back and toy with Bianca and give her more of a chance to look like she’s got an opportunity? Or would I come back, knowing that I haven’t done this in a while, and be smart about it and blindside her?”

“I just did what an intelligent person would do. If you haven’t been wrestling in a long time, then you’ve been strategizing. You’ve been strategizing because you haven’t been in the ring with this person, so then you are going to do something different. You are going to catch them off guard. And now suddenly I’m the bad guy because I came back even better than ever? I don’t really understand this talk about me being a heel. I haven’t changed. I just got smarter.”

Lynch’s heel turn saw her return at SummerSlam to defeat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship following a cheap shot. She will defend the title against Belair at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

First however Lynch and Belair will appear at WWE’s first show in Madison Square Garden since September of 2019. The duo is expected to take part in a contract signing live tonight on Smackdown.