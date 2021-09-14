Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer looks to be set for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Last week, Moxley defeated Suzuki one-on-one. This Wednesday’s Dynamite is going to feature Archer and Suzuki calling out Moxley and will likely lead to the match happening next Wednesday.

In NJPW, Archer was a longtime member of Suzuki’s stable, Suzuki-gun.

As of this writing, the only other confirmed match for Grand Slam is Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes’ rematch.

Brian Pillman Jr. has challenge MJF to a match, as well, but that hasn’t been made official yet.