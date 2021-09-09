Those unsatisfied with just one Minoru Suzuki appearance on AEW Dynamite are in luck. The New Japan star will be returning to AEW next week and he will have back up. AEW announced that Suzuki will be joined by Lance Archer next week for AEW Dynamite in New Jersey, and they will be issuing a new challenge to Moxley.

The legend Minoru Suzuki and his protégé & longtime partner Lance Archer were both furious about the preferential hometown treatment Jon Moxley received last night at AEW Dynamite!” the tweet said. “We’ll hear from Suzuki-gun NEXT Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where they’ll issue a new challenge to Mox!”

As stated in the tweet, Archer and Suzuki are long time members of the New Japan stable Suzuki-gun, which also consists of stars El Desperado, DOUKI, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. This will be Archer’s first appearance associated with Suzuki or Suzuki-gun since February of 2020, after which he left New Japan full time to join AEW.

Both men have history with Moxley, with Suzuki falling to the former AEW World Champion last night on AEW Dynamite. Archer was more successful in his last tangle with Moxley, defeating him on Night Two of AEW Fyter Fest to become the first ever two time IWGP United States Champion. Archer subsequently dropped the title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at New Japan Resurgence on August 14.

You can view the tweet below.