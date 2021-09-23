AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes returned to AEW TV during this week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the first time since giving birth.

After accompanying her husband Cody Rhodes to the ring for his match with Malakai Black, Brandi got face-to-face with Black at one point inside the ring. Brandi sat on the mat and flipped the finger to Black and dropped an f bomb. This led to Black laughing maniacally until Cody returned to the ring. A clip of the sequence can be seen below.

Later in the night, Brandi thanked the capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium for giving her a warm reception. She also seemed unapologetic about dropping an f bomb on live television.

Brandi tweeted:

Thank you for the warm welcome NYC! Sorry bout the F bomb …not really though

Brandi and Cody have returned to AEW TV a week before their new reality TV series, Rhodes to the Top, premieres next Wednesday on TNT. The show will air immediately after Dynamite.

Black has now defeated Rhodes in back-to-back matches.