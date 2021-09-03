Two months after giving birth to daughter Liberty, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has opened about her experience battling postpartum depression and anxiety.

“I tried to fight it or tell myself, ‘Hey, this isn’t real stuff happening, calm down,’ and recently, I finally just gave in and said, ‘You know what? I have postpartum depression for sure,’” Brandi told Us Weekly. “I need to be cognizant of it. I need to reach out when I need help. I just need to take everything one day at a time.

“It’s good to just talk about things. There’s no shame in things changing in your life, and it happens. I feel like I was probably the least likely candidate to feel anything like that because I’m always so busy and so on the go, I kind of just don’t have time for my emotions.”

Brandi then thanked her husband, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, for being a calming influence on her.

“Somebody’s gotta be the calm, and somebody’s gotta be the storm. Cody has been much, much more relaxed.”

When asked about her new business venture, Whoa Baby! rosé, Brandi explained why it seemed like the perfect time to enter the wine game.

“It was definitely a challenge [to get into the business],” Brandi admitted. “How on earth does a pregnant woman make a wine? … Coming out of a long journey of pregnancy, a long dry spell seemed like the perfect time to put a wine together. A celebratory rosé.”

Brandi and Cody’s new show, Rhodes to the Top, premieres on TNT on Sept. 29.