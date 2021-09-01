Between her roles of wrestler, soon to be reality TV star and Chief Branding Officer of AEW, Brandi Rhodes has a lot on her plate. Now Rhodes can add wine maker to her resume.

Brandi and Nocking Point Wines, run by actor, Heels star and occasional wrestler star Stephen Amell, have collaborated on ‘Whoa Baby!’, a rosé from Washington State. The wine is immediately available for purchase on Nocking Point Wines’ website.

“It has been a dream of mine to create a wine for a very long time,” Brandi said. “Fans of my YouTube show Shot of Brandi have been anticipating it, and now that I’m returning from having a baby, this seemed like the perfect time. I’m looking forward to people toasting all of their accomplishments, large or small, with ‘Whoa Baby!’ It’s the ultimate celebratory rosé!”

“Brandi is someone we’ve wanted to collaborate with for a long time now, and finally the timing lined up,” Amell added. “Everyone knows how much I love wrestling and Brandi is a woman who can truly do it all. I’m excited to watch her and Cody navigate newfound parenthood and AEW with a glass of ‘Whoa Baby!’ in hand. And to be honest, I’ll probably also pour some while watching Heels.”

The launch of ‘Whoa Baby!’ comes a little less than a month from the premiere of Rhodes to the Top, a reality show staring Brandi and her husband, fellow AEW star and front office member Cody Rhodes. The show, which will follow the couple’s lives as they navigate parenthood and working for AEW, will premiere September 29 at 10 p.m., following Dynamite. The press release also revealed than an episode will focus on Brandi organizing a tasting for ‘Whoa Baby!’

Brandi last appeared on AEW programming on the January 26 episode of AEW Dark, where she helped judge a walk off between Lee Johnson and Peter Avalon. She has since been on maternity leave, giving birth to her and Cody’s first child, Liberty, on June 18.