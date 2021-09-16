Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has assured his fireflies, or fans, that they will all be seeing him “very soon” inside a pro wrestling ring.

While responding to a fan on Twitter on Wednesday, Wyatt wrote the following:

Through another tweet, Wyatt mentioned how fans have “NEVER seen the real me,” a possible reference to the way he was booked during his WWE career.

As reported earlier, Wyatt is expected to start with AEW soon, and could potentially make his debut on the Sept. 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be held in Rochester, NY. Rochester is the hometown of the late Brodie Lee.

The potential date for Wyatt’s AEW debut contradicts earlier reports that his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE would expire on Friday, Oct. 29, a week before AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 6.

The report also noted that, If Wyatt ends up with Impact Wrestling, he could debut at the Oct. 23 Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

As noted, Wyatt also had a brief Twitter exchange with new WWE Champion Big E on Wednesday.

Wyatt’s latest tweets can be seen below:

Everything will be clear.

I’ll see you all very soon.

Revenge is a confession of pain. — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 15, 2021

You’ve NEVER seen the real me — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 15, 2021