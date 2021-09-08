New AEW star Bryan Danielson sat down at the AEW All Out post show media scrum to answer questions about his AEW debut. Danielson was asked if he felt there was a target on his back coming into the promotion, something he isn’t worried about because he’s coming in to test the AEW roster himself.

“I don’t worry about it,” Danielson said. “It was really interesting to me, like one of the reasons why I’m here is not to see how good I am. I know I’m good. I think everybody knows I’m pretty good. And I’m not cocky about it, I’ve just been around the world and have been in the ring with the best guys and all that kind of stuff. I want to see how good these guys are because you can only see so much by watching it.

“I’ve watched Kenny Omega. The last time I wrestled him had to be 2007, 2008 or something. Man, he looks like he’s gotten good. Is he? Is he as good as he looks? When I see Jungle Boy, when I see Darby Allin, and when I see all these people, I think, like, ‘they’re good. I wonder how good they are.’ That sort of thing excites me. I’m excited by the idea of new and the idea of fresh, and I’m excited by the things that they’ve built here.”

Danielson joining AEW ends his 11 year run with WWE, where he worked as Daniel Bryan. His wife, Brie Bella, is still connected to WWE, and Danielson leaned towards her remaining with the promotion as opposed to following him to AEW.

“So, that would be very difficult,” Danielson said. “It was hard for me to come here because I have so many ties within WWE. She’s happy there, she has so many business connections there. So, I don’t know.”

Among the speculated reasons Danielson departed WWE for AEW was the ability for him to work promotions in both Japan and Mexico. Danielson would still like to do that eventually, but his focus currently is on AEW while the COVID-19 pandemic continues on.

“We all know we’re in a weird situation within the world,” Danielson said. “I would love, love, love, love, love to go wrestle in New Japan, would love that. But with COVID being what it is right now, I can’t quarantine for two weeks to go do a couple shows in Japan. I just can’t do it. I would love to go wrestle in Mexico, but I don’t know if that’s the safest thing in the world for me right now. For right now, I’m going to focus on AEW and then go from there.”

Danielson also revealed he’s not all that concerned with the business aspect of AEW, preferring to leave that to AEW President Tony Khan. While Danielson would love to make money and raise the profile of AEW, his main goal is doing what he does best: produce excellent wrestling.

“Honestly? Tony’s the businessman,” Danielson said. “I could care less about the business, as far as the business end. I want to make money so that he keeps doing this thing that is so fun for me to do. I just feel so blessed to be able to step into this position where you have a crowd that just loves this product. You saw it tonight, every match, they’re just the best.

“So for me, it’s not about, ‘oh, can we take it to this or take it to that?’ I would love to help Tony do that. But my goal is to produce excellent professional wrestling that people can watch. This is one of the things I truly believe. You show excellent professional wrestling to anybody, then they will enjoy it because excellent professional wrestling is f*****g awesome.”

