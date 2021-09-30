On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson attempted to get a rematch against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega after their time limit draw on last week’s show.

Omega has said over and over that he’s not giving Danielson a rematch. While the rest of The Elite stood in the ring tonight, Danielson offered up a challenge against any of them on Friday’s Rampage. It was later announced on the show that Nick Jackson will be his opponent.

Also on Rampage, Jade Cargill will meet Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose in a triple threat match. As previously announced, Orange Cassidy takes on Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match.

AEW heads to Philadelphia next week for Dynamite’s Second Anniversary and announced the Casino Ladder Match is returning. The winner will receive a future title shot opportunity.

Bryan Danielson will again be in action when The Elite (Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks) go against Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, and Danielson.

Finally, Hikaru Shida looks for her 50th win in AEW as she battles Serena Deeb.