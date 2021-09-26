Chris Jericho recently sat down for an interview with Stephanie Chase. During the interview, Jericho discussed the new AEW signings of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

Jericho stated that both superstars are huge additions for AEW. He admitted that their signings haven’t changed anything for him personally, but noted that AEW is starting to earn a reputation as a safe, viable, and welcoming company in the eyes of wrestling and entertainment personalities.

“Not really much has changed [for me], it’s just more like now there’s so much focus on AEW,” observed Jericho. “I think we’ve now made it safe for people to come to our company. It’s not taking a chance anymore. I think those guys realize it. They’re coming here now on a mission because they know that AEW can, and will, make some waves and make a difference in the wrestling world. Which, we’ve already done.

“But now it’s even more compounded than ever by having [Bryan Danielson and CM Punk] with us. It’s huge. It’s huge for us, it’s huge for me, it’s huge for the fans, for the company, and it’s great.”

Jericho also mentioned how the signings of Danielson and Punk gives AEW a wider variety of match options. He believes they have hundreds of future main event matches in store, ensuring the show will not become stale.

“It just opens up so many doors of matches that we have,” continues Jericho. “We had a lot of matches on tap before, but now there’s probably 25 or 30 matches for almost everybody on the roster that we can have. Probably 20 of those people can main event matches. 20 x 25, that’s probably a solid 400 main event matches that we have in the bank now with these new guys coming in. It’s great, it’s exciting.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Stephanie Chase with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.