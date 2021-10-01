Impact World Champion Christian Cage is set to team with his Bound for Glory opponent, Josh Alexander, against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton on next week’s Impact.

Austin went to Impact EVP Scott D’Amore and wanted something done about the recent attacks from Christian and Alexander. D’Amore offered up a tag match for them to settle their problems.

The X Division Title Tournament will continue on as Black Taurus, Steve Maclin, and Petey Williams meet in a Triple Threat Match. On tonight’s show, Trey Miguel won his respective tournament match to advance to Bound for Glory to determine who will take the vacant X Division Championship.

Below is the full lineup for next week:

* Heath will address the Impact Zone

* Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams (X Division Title Tournament Match)

* Bullet Club (Hikuleo, Chris Bey, and El Phantasmo) vs. Chris Sabin and FinJuice

* Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander