At the All Out media scrum, CM Punk reflected on his AEW debut match against Darby Allin and spoke more about AEW. Punk discussed his line about Bryan Danielson on Dynamite and revealed whether or not Tony Khan spoke to him about the line after the interview segment.

“No, no,” Punk revealed. “I think you saw me live, ‘maybe I shouldn’t have said that?’ I think I didn’t remember immediately, and then I ran back a couple matches later and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I mentioned it.’

“I told him, ‘I think it’s gonna be okay, man,'” Khan said.

“I think we’ve been doing a good job of keeping poorly kept secrets,” Punk admitted. “I think the fans here just want to have a good time, so it’s not so much about trying to shove somebody in the back door, draped in a curtain and hide from everybody, but I think we do a really good job with with surprises.”

Punk also discussed Danielson debuting in AEW. He revealed if he and Danielson were communicating ahead of their debuts.

“I talked to him today,” Punk said. “That’s it. I didn’t want to reach out to him and be like, ‘I know you’re coming brother,’ because I knew I would see him today, and I would talk to him. And I waited till he was done doing his thing and gave him a big hug, and it’s just exciting. It’s exciting to be here.”

You can check out the full video of the All Out media scrum below.

