AEW star CM Punk joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about his return to wrestling in AEW. Having been asked this often, Punk delved into the topic of AEW’s wins and loss records and named a few different opponents he liked to face. He also brought up a potential match that once again teased the AEW arrival of one Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson.

“It’s a lame answer but it’s everybody. It really is,” Punk said. “I think the way AEW’s structured, CM Punk couldn’t come in and immediately start wrestling Kenny Omega. They have wins and loss records. I’m on the fence about it. I get it, but it’s hard to maintain simply because they have the YouTube shows I think, which I think the majority of the records, their matches and stuff (come from). It kind of reminds me of Goldberg in WCW where one Nitro he’d be 10-0, and then on the next Nitro he’d be like 25-0. And I’d be like ‘wait a second, this guy wrestled twice a day for a week? What is going on?’

“But yeah I want to wrestle Jon, I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley. I want to wrestle the Young Bucks, but I’ve got to find the right tag partner for that. I mean if we’re fantasy booking, when does this come out? Saturday? Okay. I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers. It’s just me putting my booker hat on. Of all the possibilities, I’d do CM Punk and the American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious, that’s what you do.”

Punk then turned his attention back to other matches he’d like to do. One particular one involved the Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, in trios action, another involved going toe to toe with AEW’s current TNT Champion.

“I want to do really crazy trios matches, like me, Darby and Sting vs. The Lucha Bros and Fuego Del Sol,” Punk said. “Make it real weird booking generator of like WCW Saturday Night, where Scott Armstrong would tag with Silver King and you’d be like ‘f**k yeah, let’s go.’ Miro is a different dude. He beat me up in my last match in the Royal Rumble, that’s when he debuted. That was his debut. I remember grabbing him and being like ‘alright man, you’re debuting. What do you want to do?’ He was like ‘I don’t know. I’ll get you in the corner and I’ll beat you up.’ I was like ‘no man. I’m the biggest name in the ring. You’ve got to hit me with some big stuff.’ And he was like ‘oh really?’ I was like ‘yeah. Have your moment.’ He started, I left and now we’ve both gone somewhere new. He’s like a different guy.”

Punk also talked about being in the AEW locker room, describing it as a mix of old faces and new faces, several of whom have been inspired by him. He also described reuniting with former Straight Edge Society stablemate Serena Deeb, and how reunions like that have been quasi therapeutic.

“So it’s a new locker room, but it’s not. There’s so many familiar faces,” Punk said. “I’ve know Cody forever. Sandra (Gray) is making tights. Jan (Ventriglia) is doing makeup. There’s familiar faces and stuff like that. In the truck, people who’ve directed WrestleMania’s. I know a lot of people behind the scenes. A lot of familiar faces but a lot of new ones too. Some of them make me feel old but man do some of them make me feel super cool. There’s more than one conversation I’ve had where people were like ‘hey, I just have to say that you helped me through a bad spot.’

“People have tattoos based on me. It’s a lot, some of it’s heavy, but it’s all positive. It’s overwhelming, it really is. It’s wild man, it really is crazy. Seeing, like, Serena (Deeb). I saw Serena yesterday. And like I gave a big hug and she’s just like ‘hey I’m sorry.’ I said ‘I’m sorry if I was ever too serious and I was a jerk.’ So there’s a lot of that. There’s a lot of therapy going on. There’s a lot of people who used to work where I used to work and we all come together. ”

Punk also delved back into the discussion of how much control the talent has over their own stuff. While he made it clear no one had full creative control, talent has plenty of input over their own stuff and work with each other, and AEW President Tony Khan, to get what they want onscreen.

“Based on my experience thus far, I don’t think guys are doing whatever they want, but everybody certainly some sort of an input and everybody certainly has a direct line to Tony. And he’s the guy who says yes or no,” Punk said. “I think a guy like me, Christian, maybe a guy like Daniel Bryan if, if (he comes in), I think lead by example is the key there. I think it’s not ‘hey guys, this is way to do it,’ it’s ‘hey guys, there’s no one way to do it. But in my experience, I think maybe this could be the best way to do it. But what do you think?’

“It’s how I handled it with Sting. Because there’s definitely a respect and I’m not going to tell Sting ‘hey this is what I think.’ We literally sat there back and forth going ‘what do you think?’ ‘No what do you think?’ ‘No you tell me.’ ‘No you tell me.’ ‘Oh, that’s a really good idea!’ And it grows from there.”

