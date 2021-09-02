AEW announced CM Punk will make his next appearance at Friday’s Rampage at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

As noted, Punk got physical on tonight’s Dynamite and took out Jeff Parker of 2point0 with the GTS. Punk is set to face Darby Allin at All Out this Sunday.

Malakai Black will continue his feud with The Nightmare Family as he faces Lee Johnson on Friday. Last week, Black defeated Arn Anderson’s son, Brock Anderson, and Johnson made his presence known, clearing Black out of the ring.

Below is the rest of Friday’s card:

* CM Punk appears

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

* AEW TNT Champion Miro to speak

* Kris Statlander vs. Rebel and Jamie Hayter

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite heads to Cincinnati, Ohio and it was announced Jon Moxley will be there for his homecoming.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight’s show!

.@CMPunk will be LIVE on #AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on @tntdrama and a LOT more! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/1u1WYCBYPk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021