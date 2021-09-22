AEW star CM Punk took a subtle shot at WWE Tuesday while responding to a tweet from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer mentioned how AEW could potentially house more than 20,000 fans for tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Metlzer tweeted that with AEW’s production set moving into the arena, a bunch of new tickets have been made available for the show.

In his response, Punk simply wrote:

93,173

It’s no secret that 93,173 is the number WWE touted as the attendance for WrestleMania III at the Pontiac Silverdome. In subsequent years, Meltzer refuted the number to be around 78,000 fans.

Despite reports that WWE possibly exaggerated WrestleMania III‘s attendance, the former owners of the now-defunct Pontiac Silverdome still acknowledge the number to be 93,173.

At the time of the event in 1987, WWE set the record for the largest attendance for a live indoor sporting event in North America. The record stood until the 2010 NBA All-Star Game which saw an attendance of 108,713 at Cowboys Stadium. In 2016, WWE set a new company record for WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium – with an attendance of 101,763. This number was also disputed by several news outlets.

Punk will face Powerhouse Hobbs during Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, which will also be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He will be interviewed on tonight’s Dynamite ahead of his match with Hobbs.

You can see Punk’s tweet below.