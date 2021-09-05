AEW star CM Punk addressed the crowd after the main event of Saturday night’s special episode of AEW Dark, which saw Jurassic Express defeating Chaos Project.

Punk began his promo by thanking the fans for singing Jungle Boy’s theme music.

“I think it’s super cool how you guys sing people’s entrance songs,” Punk began. “So thank you for that. You guys are so into the show, so thank you for being into the show. It helps, it really does.

“I’ve been tasked with quote unquote sending you home happy. All I really wanted to do was come out here and thank everybody, because I’m super grateful and humble Punk now.”

Punk then shook hands with all three members of Jurassic Express before singing the theme song to Golden Girls, “Thank You for Being a Friend” by Andrew Gold. Some members of the audience sang along.

After thanking the crowd again, Punk delivered his final comments, in which he doubled down on his comments from last week when he called out AEW’s detractors.

“Last week, in Milwaukee, I very sarcastically sent the crowd home happy with, ‘you guys enjoyed the show? Great. Tell your friends, tweet about it, and then I said, if you didn’t like it….’

“And what I mean by that is we don’t mind the criticism. We want the criticism, because to me it’s feedback. I said I’m no longer the voice of the voiceless, because this place doesn’t need me. This place already has a voice. I want all the criticism, I want the feedback, I want to know if you guys are happy.

“The part about shutting the f--k up is for the people who hate watch stuff and have nothing good to say, or nothing good to add to the conversation. We don’t need you, so shut the f--k up.'”

The crowd at the NOW Arena in Chicago then broke into a “shut the f--k up” chant.

Punk concluded with, “[On Sunday night] I want this place to be like a gigantic party that the boo birds see from the outside and go, ‘oh man, I wanna be there. I wish I could.’ But you can’t, because we don’t wanna hear it. We’re all about positivity, having a good time, and if somewhere along the way, we get into some fights, and have disagreements… [we’ll deal with that].

“At the end of the day, ya’ll are our bosses. If you’re not having a good time, please let us know. But if you like what you see, you let us know and we’ll give you all that we have. So, sing those songs, cheer for these guys, boo for the ones you don’t like. And if you don’t like it….'”

You can watch the full video of Punk addressing the crowd below:

