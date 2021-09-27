The unusual ending to last night’s WWE Extreme Rules main event has been met with a lot of criticism from fans.

Towards the closing stages of the match, “The Demon” Finn Balor dispatched of both of The Usos only to be speared through the ringside barricade by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Suddenly, the lights went red and an unconscious Balor miraculously got back to his feet while reacting to the heartbeats in his entrance music.

With the red lights turned on, Balor blasted Reigns with a chair and sent The Tribal Chief through a table with a dropkick. Moments later, Balor prepared to launch for the Coup de Grace, but fell to the mat after the top turnbuckle of the entire ring collapsed abruptly. Balor then sold a knee injury and struggled to get back to his feet, giving Reigns enough time to hit a Spear and retain his Universal Championship.

Although fans have been flooding Twitter with negative messages about the finish, RAW Superstar Drew Gulak made light of the situation by reminding everyone of his PowerPoint presentation. Gulak tweeted:

And the moral of that story was: If you are about to win your match DO NOT CLIMB TO THE TOP ROPE! Thank you for coming to my PowerPoint presentation! #ExtremeRules

Several others such as Renee Paquette and Nash Carter reacted in real time. Their tweets can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Reigns posted his post-match reaction as well. The Tribal Chief tweeted, “Above all else. #ExtremeRules.”

“The Demon” has now suffered his first-ever loss on the main roster. Balor’s alter ego previously lost to Samoa Joe during their time in NXT in 2016.

