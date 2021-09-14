WWE NXT star Franky Monet joined Busted Open Radio on Monday to promote Tuesday night’s episode of NXT. It is expected that NXT will be undergoing major changes starting with this show, and Monet is excited to be part of whatever transformation NXT goes through.

“I feel like it’s very– it’s just really cool and interesting to be here during this whole transformation,” Monet said. “At first, people are worried or scared. Fans don’t like change, we all know that, so everyone’s a little bit apprehensive. But I think that everything in sports entertainment, as performers, as brands, as companies and everything, we all need to have a sense of evolution. And I feel like this is a natural evolution for NXT.

“You’re still going to see the same types of matches, the same grit, the same rawness. You’re going to see people going out there every single week, giving everything they have to prove themselves on this platform. It’ll just be with a little more of a colorful logo. I’m never shy of some colors, so I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a really nice, refreshing change, and I’m excited what everyone has to say about tomorrow’s episode.”

Monet was also asked about working with talent she had grown up watching, such as WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels. She called it an incredible experience, most notably pointing out how much they believe in her vision for her character.

“I’m rarely speechless, but I definitely thought this was one of those moments where I was like, ‘what is my life? What is going on?'” Monet said. “It’s just been incredible working with so many people that I’ve looked up to during my entire love of professional wrestling, love of sports entertainment, and the WWE.

“To be across the ring from them, to have them agenting my matches, to have them just discussing character. Them getting excited about my giant entrance as much as I get excited about it. And just really having them believe in my vision that I see for Franky Monet. It’s just a really positive space to be in. I’m just so thankful and grateful that I get to work for them and they allow me to be a part of NXT.”

Monet also talked about her husband, John Morrison, who currently wrestles on WWE’s RAW brand. She described how supportive he had been of her since her NXT arrival and how great it was for the two to work in the same company again. It’s something they had previously done in Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA and Lucha Underground.

“It’s been great, honestly, because it was really hard for a little bit,” Monet said. “Because I just felt we were just kind of existing in these two different universes so to speak. So, it’s been great to finally be there with him. He was there the night of my in ring debut, backstage with me. It’s just been really cool, and I’m glad that’s he with me during this time where I’m starting somewhere new and getting to know how everything works around here. He’s really been my personal guide and my number one supporter through it all. He’s seen me go through a lot to get here, so I’m glad he’s here with me.”

