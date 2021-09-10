New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hikuleo made an appearance on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. He helped fellow Bullet Club associate Chris Bey assist in an attack on Juice Robinson (one-half of FinJuice with David Finlay) following Finlay’s defeat over Bey.
Three weeks ago, Robinson was ambushed by an unknown assailant, which we now know Bullet Club was behind. Now, FinJuice has an opportunity to seek retaliation against Hikuleo and Bey at Victory Road next Saturday.
Hikuleo has spent the last five years in New Japan. He also made a recent appearance at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, where he unsuccessfully challenged Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.
Hikuleo joins NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White, FinJuice, Satoshi Kojima and El Phantasmo as guest arrivals on Impact from NJPW.
-Speaking of FinJuice and Hikuleo & Chris Bey’s match, two other additional tag team matches have been added to Victory Road on Saturday, September 18.
Decay (Havok and Rosemary) will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Following Rosemary’s victory over Steelz in singles action tonight, Steelz stoled Rosemary and Havok’s titles while using Evans as a distraction.
Decay won the championships on the pre-show of Slammiversary from Steelz and Kiera Hogan, who were on their second reign at the time. Should Steelz win, this will be the third time she has held the belt. Steelz and Hogan historically sit as the only team to capture these titles twice.
Despite their hatred towards each other, a silver lining is starting to form as Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will join forces against Moose and W. Morrissey next Saturday. For the past few weeks, Callihan and Edwards have been butting heads but seem to help each other in time of need, especially against brutes like Moose and Morrissey. Next week, these four men will take part in a massive 10-man tag team match that’ll have Ace Austin and Impact World Champion Christian Cage as their respective captains.
Below is the updated card for Victory Road:
Impact World Championship:
Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin
X-Division Championship:
Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Sabin
Knockouts Tag Team Championship:
Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan vs. Moose & W. Morrissey
FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Hikuleo & Chris Bey
Victory Road will air on Saturday, September 18, exclusively on Impact Plus.
-As mentioned above, Ace Austin and Impact World Champion Christian Cage will lead their teams in a 10-man tag team main event on Impact’s go-home show before Victory Road.
On Austin’s team, it’ll be Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, W. Morrissey & Brian Myers defending against Christian Cage, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan.
Although it’s not been confirmed by Impact management yet, “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt has his eyes set on a match against Trey Miguel. These two started to crossing paths during Knockout Champions Deonna Purrazzo and Melina’s rivalry before their title bout at NWA EmPowerrr.
