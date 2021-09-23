A new dawn has emerged following last Saturday’s Victory Road. With every champion retaining and new challengers prowling ahead towards Bound For Glory, what will transpire on tonight’s fallout episode of Impact Wrestling?

For starters, the former X-Division Champion Josh Alexander decided to press his luck when he chose to relinquish his title for a shot at Christian Cage’s Impact World Championship. With their high-caliber match set for Bound For Glory, what does “The Walking Weapon” have to say when he kicks off tonight’s show?

Additionally, Chelsea Green will settle the score with Rohit Raju in singles action. Earlier this month, Raju knocked Green out with his well-known jumping knee for the pinfall victory. Since then, Raju has gloated over Green’s absence. Now that she’s back, Raju may have to think twice about what he says and does around the “Hot Mess.”

Lastly, Mickie James will be back at the Impact Zone. Last week, things got heated between James and the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. We’ll hear what she has to say regarding their wild brawl. And, after an unfortunate loss to Hikuleo and Chris Bey, David Finlay will go one-on-one in a rematch with Hikuleo.

Below are the matches and segments announced for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from Victory Road

* Josh Alexander addresses the Impact Zone

* Mickie James returns

* Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju

* Hikuleo vs. David Finlay