Former X-Division Champion Josh Alexander has relinquished his title to challenge Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory next month.

Following Cage’s successful title defense against Ace Austin tonight at Victory Road, Alexander approached Cage in the ring. Alexander stated, “Bound For Glory. Option C,” and proceeded to hold his X-Division Title high above his head, indicating he’s surrendering his title for a chance to face Cage for his. Cage responded by throwing his title in the air, and both men concluded the show with an intimidating staredown.

Alexander held the X-Division Championship for over 144+ days. He won the title in a triple threat match at Rebellion this past April. On tonight’s show, he retained the title against the former eight-time champion Chris Sabin before exercising his decision to drop his title.

For Cage, Bound For Glory will be the third time he has defended the World Championship. Cage triumphantly retained against Brian Myers and Austin. His championship victory comes after winning it from Kenny Omega on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage last month.

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Bound For Glory will take place on Saturday, October 23, at 10 PM ET on pay-per-view.