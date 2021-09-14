AEW All Out was viewed by many in the wrestling world as one of the best wrestling pay-per-views of the last decade.

On top of the great wrestling matches on the show were several debuts in AEW, including Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho. AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about the event on the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, stating that he believed he and his broadcast team did a great job calling the event. The voice of AEW also stated that the event might have been the best pay-per-view of all time.

“I thought our call at All Out was really strong,” Ross said. “I really loved our work and the skill of Excalibur and Tony, I thought we nailed it really well. People have to understand how hard it is for a three man booth to co-exist without walking all over each other and not listening. You disconnected the dots enough because you weren’t listening to what the guy said. I thought we had a really good night.

“I don’t know if it’s the best pay-per-view ever, because I don’t know how you judge those things. If your opinion says that All Out was the best pay-per-view you ever saw, then that’s your opinion and you have the right to it. The only pay-per-view that I had more fun, exhilarating, just really full of emotion and the feels were there — I’ve done a lot of great shows, but I think WrestleMania 17 was the closest thing that came to me for the emotional investment of that broadcast. It means I had a hell of a good time, I thought the show was excellent, well booked. Tony Khan is a good booker. Sometimes somebody’s got to realize he’s really, really smart.”

Ross continued to talk about how Tony Khan signed three new stars in AEW, and how much he loves the signing of Adam Cole in particular. After spending decades calling wrestling matches across multiple different companies, Ross has received criticism for mistakenly calling the AEW Championship “the WWE Championship”. He also referred to Paul Wight as “The Big Show”. JR mentioned how he’ll probably end up calling Bryan Danielson by his WWE in-ring name, Daniel Bryan, at some point.

“The guys that Tony has brought in can work,” Ross said. “They’re big time in-ring performers. I love Adam Cole’s work. I think he’s absolutely excellent and one of the best in the world, without question.

“We helped Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, I’ll f*** that up too probably [on commentary]. When we go out there we don’t have que cards, teleprompter, it’s just us with no net, improvising. I know it will never slip by anybody because there’s always going to be three or four people who are going to tweet me that I screwed it up. How I can miss identifying Paul Wight as the Big Show and how that ruins your show, I don’t know what to make of that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.