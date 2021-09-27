Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas guest co-hosted today’s post-WWE Extreme Rules edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily alongside Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. The two recapped the news of the past weekend and gave their thoughts on Extreme Rues. First commenting on Roman Reigns putting on a mask before he went out into the crowd during his main event Extreme Rules match against “The Demon” Finn Balor.

“The little things that matter! My old friend, Kyle Edwards, and I used to talk about that a lot,” Korderas noted. “It’s the little things that just stand out. When I saw it, I popped.”

“I always worry about CM Punk a little bit because he keeps doing the crowd dive,” Hausman said. “And I don’t know if that’s a good idea for him during a pandemic, Jimmy.”

“Not only for a pandemic but, you know what, in this business, you trust your opponent to help catch you, and I don’t know if I’m diving into a crowd where they’re not accustomed to catching people,” Korderas pointed out. “I’m looking at it more from a safety issue from landing as opposed to catching something.”

Reigns defended his Universal Championship against “The Demon” Finn Balor, and the big talk of the match was the bizarre ending. Balor was speared through a barricade and was down and out, until the red lights came on and Balor reacted to the heartbeats of his entrance music and rose back up.

Balor wrecked havoc and put Reigns through a table. However, as Balor was going up for the Coup de Grace, the top rope broke, and Reigns speared Balor for the win. Korderas gave his thoughts on the ending and pointed out an interesting note that could come up in the future.

“To be completely honest with you, I was kind of okay with the creativity, trying to think outside the box, but at the same time, it didn’t fit. The top rope breaking spot didn’t fit with Balor,” Korderas said. “If it was somebody that was bigger, I could understand that kind of thing. Accidents happen and I like the idea of a mechanical mishap happening with the ring. I’m gonna wait till Friday, and I’ll tell you something that I noticed briefly.

“When the whole thing was going on, just before they went into the lights changing and the heart beating, there was an angle they shot, and I know that WWE usually is very careful about not putting other cameraman in their shots, and when they were shooting from outside the ring, in the opposite corner while they were down on the floor on the outside, there was a camera man standing up there on the corner.

“And he got in briefly in a shot there, and I said, wow, that was weird that they showed him. Now, let’s say we’re going to fantasy book here, we’re looking forward to Friday, and we find out that it wasn’t a mechanical mishap as everybody’s supposing. Maybe that cameraman was a plant by The Bloodline to do that or to be there just in case, and he was responsible for the top rope breaking helping Roman Reigns when the match.”

Hausman pointed out that there was a large potential for danger with the ropes breaking under Balor.

“There’s always a danger because with something that is an inanimate object, you don’t know how it’s going to react, and yes, we know that the rope is going to collapse, but at the same time, there’s so many factors in play,” Korderas noted. “Are you truly ready for it when it exactly happens?

“And to me, the hard part was, obviously Finn knew it was coming, but with all that smoking, do you know exactly when it’s coming? That’s the hard part, and when you’re dropping down, there’s always that chance you don’t land right or your foot hits that middle rope and turns the wrong way. It’s a tough spot, but they got through it for what it was. I don’t know if I liked him going from zero to hero. Obviously, there was no selling anything after that.”

