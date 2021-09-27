As a special guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, John Morrison spoke about his time working with The Miz since his return to WWE in January of 2020.

The former Johnny Nitro first appeared on WWE Television on Tough Enough in 2002 as the co-winner, and spent several years on the main roster as an Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion. One of the most notable partners during his time in WWE was The Miz, where they became two-time Tag Team Champions.

Morrison spoke about his relationship with The Miz and how they continued to stay friends even after he left the WWE for eight years. The 41-year-old highlighted how he and The Miz were both involved in each others weddings, and how he compares their relationship to that of The New Day and The Usos.

“I’ll start by talking about The Miz in past tense,” Morrison mentioned. “In the scheme of the wrestling business, there’s certain people who become really close friends, and there’s people who become friends and some you want to slap the potato chips off the table with. When I first met The Miz, I thought he was a real [expletive] just like everyone else. When we started tagging together, I didn’t get a real chance to talk to him, and after we had done just our first loop of live events together and were in a car talking together, I was like – when he’s just with you and you’re talking, he’s a really great guy. He’s loyal. He has the same dreams and hopes of everyone, and he’s in love with wrestling.

“He’s kind of funny but he thinks everything I say is funny, which is a confidence booster. It turned out to evolve and become more fun than I thought. I was in his wedding, he was in my wedding, and we became more than just tag team partners and co-workers. We became real friends. When you’re working with somebody that you really enjoy the company of and you’re on the same wavelength and have chemistry on screen, it makes everything better. There’s a lot of tag teams out there, The Usos, The New Day. They’re not three guys who hate each other and just show up to work everyday. The New Day, you can tell, they’re best friends, and that’s kind of how I felt working with Miz.”

During The Miz’s feud with Otis over The Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020, the team, in storyline, said they got Mandy Rose moved to RAW. They then came up with a skit revolving around Mandy’s hair. Morrison spoke about who would always come up with their funny skits during their time teaming together over the past year.

“Usually between The Miz and I, I’m the one that comes up with really, really far out there things,” Morrison said. “Miz is like ‘John, that’s too dumb.’ When we pushed through Mandy Rose’s hair, I was originally wanting to do one of those Hollywood documentaries like ‘The Rise and Fall of Mandy’s hair.’ Clearly, like a 20 minute docu-drama about Mandy’s hair, the trials and tribulations. And it wouldn’t fit, so we just did a shorter version.”

Unfortunately for Morrison, The Miz turned on him on the RAW after SummerSlam in August and broke-up their duo. Morrison continued to talk about where his ideas come from, and why he enjoyed his time with The Miz so much.

“I would air on the side of driving myself crazy with ideas,” Morrison said. “That’s kind of how I work, I just am constantly on overdrive. Wrestling is supposed to be fun. We’re supposed to be having a good time, and formally, I really enjoyed working with The Miz and coming up with ideas. He is one of those guys that it doesn’t matter how dumb the idea is, especially if it’s a poop joke, he’ll love it and he’ll die laughing. Then you can kind of build something and it’s usually fun, and in that case we were lucky because most of our ideas pertained to our opponents. And even if you don’t, like I have a ton of weird Dirt Sheet scripts written and other ideas that never got used. I like the process of writing it and thinking it through, and if it never happens, still the half a day I spent writing a detailed fight against the Easter bunny was still kind of fun. I ended up hurting my knee so I couldn’t do it, but I don’t regret doing it. It was still an interesting way to spend an afternoon.”

At the very top of the list of great things Miz and Morrison did as a tag-team would have to be their feud with Damian Priest and Bad Bunny this past year, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 37. Morrison spoke about working with Bad Bunny and why he enjoyed getting the chance to work with a celebrity like him inside of a wrestling ring.

“Bad Bunny, that guy, for being such a huge mega star, came into the WWE and just went for it,” Morrison said. “He was going to work hard and try to make everything work. For me, it was the best opportunity to make fun of somebody. It was really fun for Miz and I to do a diss track on Bad Bunny. It was fun to make fun of him, and he was having fun too. I think that’s what made everything work. Sometimes it’s fun to kick someone’s ass, sometimes it’s fun to sucker punch someone and it should be. That’s how I look at it. I’m not the kind of guy that’s evil. There’s different types of characters, and if you can figure out the authentic version of yourself, then it should be fun and it should be fun to watch.”

